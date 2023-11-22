loading…

Houthi helicopters drop troops to seize the cargo ship Galaxy Leader. Photo/X

SANAA – Ali Al Moshki is a Yemeni Houthi general who served as commander of the Houthi Marine Corps.

He was born in Saada Province, Yemen, in 1970. Al Moshki joined the Houthis in 1994, and has held various command positions within the organization.

On November 21, 2023, Al Moshki led a hijacking operation against an Israeli cargo ship sailing in the Red Sea.

The ship is called Galaxy Leader. The management of the Galaxy Leader also did not provide an official explanation regarding the cargo the ship was carrying when it was confiscated by the Houthis.

Al Moshki said the hijacking was carried out in response to Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip which have so far killed more than 14,000 Palestinians.

The Houthis said the hijacking was carried out as a form of their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The hijacking sparked international condemnation. The United States, Israel and the European Union called for the ship’s immediate release.

Ali Al Moshki is a controversial figure. He is considered one of the most violent Houthi leaders. However, he is also a popular figure among Houthi supporters.

The hijacking was the first military operation carried out by the Houthis against Israeli targets. The operation shows that the Houthis have the capability to attack targets outside mainland Yemen.