Suara.com – The news of Melly Goeslaw’s affair with a police officer named AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia is causing a public uproar. This was revealed by a woman named Masnawati who claimed to be the ex-wife of AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia.

Melly’s affair with a high-ranking police official apparently occurred 15 years ago. So who really is AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia? Check out the following explanation.

Profile of AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia

The name AKBP Enjang Hasan Kurnia or familiarly known as Kang Enjang is not very strange in the police world. From the Facebook account allegedly belonging to his personal @enjanghasankurnia, he linked several positions he had held.

Enjang once served as Head of the HR Bureau of the Bangka Belitung Regional Police at the Bangka Belitung Regional Police. Apart from that, he also worked as a Pamen (Middle Officer) at the West Java Regional Police.

Not only that, Enjang also served as number one person at the Garut Police as Garut Police Chief. Apart from that, he linked his latest educational history, namely having attended the Police Academy (Akpol).

Judging from the profile photo uploaded to his Facebook account, Enjang likes writing. This is proven by several fiction books about the world of the police that Enjang has successfully written. One of them is a book entitled ‘The Straight Path to Becoming a Police Non-Commissioned Officer’.

However, in 2012, Enjang experienced household problems. He was reported by Masnawati Masud, his wife at the time.

Masnawati visited the National Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Unit on Friday (7/12/2012). Masnawati’s arrival was to complain about AKBP Enjang, who at that time served as a middle-ranking officer at the West Java Regional Police.

Masnawati admitted that she was accused by Enjang of abusing her children and committing domestic violence (KDRT). At that time Masnawati was accompanied by a psychologist named Tika Bisono.

“We came here to report child abuse and then domestic violence from Mrs. Wati (Masnawati) by her ex-husband. Coincidentally, in this case, the former Garut Police Chief. That’s why our business, apart from going to Bareskrim, was also reported to Propam and PPA (Protection of Women and Children),” said Tika Wibisono at the South Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit on Friday (7/12/2012).

Masnawati admitted that she had experienced extraordinary trauma. She had to live for 17 months in the Bandung Detention Center because her husband accused her of theft and vandalism.

“This case has been going on since 2008. And in 2010 she (Masnawati) was imprisoned, in 2012 she only dared to appear again. Hopefully, Wati’s mother can get her rights soon because her three children are currently waiting for Mrs. Wati to arrive,” said Tika Wibisono.

Masnawati admitted that she experienced psychological violence because Enjang slandered her when she came to Kak Seto. Enjang apparently accused Masnawati of being mentally ill and unable to care for children.

AKBP Enjang’s affair scandal with Melly Goeslaw surfaces again

Now, after 15 years of silence, Masnawati feels she has to reopen her past case. He was annoyed because Melly Goeslaw blocked his access to communication, so he chose the path of making viral the singer’s affair with her ex-husband.

The case of Melly and Enjang’s affair was widely discussed 15 years ago. In 2009, Masnawati was finally divorced by Enjang. Masnawati even revealed that she was also separated from her children and imprisoned.

At that time, Melly admitted that she did not want to use her right of reply. “As a citizen, I have the right to reply. But I don’t want to use it today,” he said at the time.

Recently Masnawati sent an open letter to Melly via social media. In the letter, he asked Melly not to use her husband Anto Hoed as a shield.

“Don’t rely on your silence like 15 years ago. Don’t use your man as a shield to meet me because this is our business,” wrote Masnawati on Instagram.

Masnawati admitted that she had tried to contact Melly personally but did not get a response. Therefore, Masnawati sent an open letter to Melly on social media. Masnawati emphasized that the breakdown in her household in the past was triggered by Melly.

“You’re not a handsome woman, Mel, but you caused a breakdown in my household that resulted in me being divorced in a bad way. I was forced to be separated from my children because I was imprisoned,” he said.

Masnawati revealed other facts when she was accused of looking for sensation. He emphasized that he had no intention of social assistance. He proved this by refusing to release an album in order to maintain his household at that time.

“I’m not looking for popularity like your husband accuses me of, I’m also not obsessed with becoming an artist, in fact 15 years ago I refused to have my album released for the sake of my household,” said Masnawati.

Masnawati hopes that social media can help her contact Melly to resolve problems that she thinks have not been resolved. “I hope that the power of social media can at least bring together ordinary people like me with famous people who have power like Melly Goeslaw,” he concluded.

