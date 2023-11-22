loading…

Abraham Rami Ungar (right), Israeli billionaire whose ship was hijacked by the Yemeni Houthi group in defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/via WION

GAZA – Yemen’s Houthi group, an ally of Iran, said on Sunday that it had hijacked and seized a cargo ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea. A total of 25 crew members were taken hostage.

The ship is known to belong to an Israeli billionaire named Abraham “Rami” Ungar.

In the action, the Houthi militia landed on the Galaxy Leader ship by helicopter and directed it towards the Yemeni coast.

“The ship left Turkey and headed for India, and was crewed by civilians from various countries, excluding Israelis,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“On board the ship there were 25 crew members from various countries including Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Philippines and Mexico,” added the IDF.

Profile Abraham “Rami” Ungar

The IDF, in its initial statement, said the ship was owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese company. “It was not an Israeli ship,” the IDF claimed.

However, maritime security firm Ambrey said: “The owner of the vehicle carrier group is listed as Ray Car Carriers, whose holding company is owned by Abraham ‘Rami’ Ungar, an Israeli businessman.”

According to Haaretz, Abraham “Rami” Ungar is one of the richest people in Israel, with a total net worth of more than USD 2 billion.

He is an international shipping entrepreneur and one of the largest motor vehicle importers in his country.