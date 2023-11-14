The National Winning Team for the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin pair has been officially announced. Former Head of Basarnas Marshal TNI (Ret.) Muhammad Syaugi Alaydrus is trusted to be the team captain.

As for the list of names of Amin’s national team squad, there are many figures who are also involved, one of which is Leontinus Alpha Edison who is the Co-Founder of Tokopedia. In Amin’s national team, Leontinus himself was appointed as Co-Capt 7.

Profile and Track Record of Leontinus Alpha Edison

The name Leontinus Alpha Edison sounds strange in the world of Indonesian politics. The man who was born in Pontianak, March 19 1981 is a figure who is an expert in the world of technology.

Leontinus Alpha Edison is the Co-Founder of Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company with a mission to achieve digital economic equality in the country. Leon built Tokopedia with his friend, William Tanuwijaya.

In 2009, Leon and William had to work hard to convince investors. The absence of successful examples of marketplace business models in Indonesia makes it difficult for them to find investors. Thanks to their persistence, they finally succeeded in making Tokopedia one of the e-Commerce giants.

Tokopedia was officially introduced to the public on August 17 2009 under the auspices of PT Tokopedia which was founded by William Tanuwijaya and Leontinus Alpha. Since its launch, PT Tokopedia has succeeded in becoming a company with very rapid growth.

After almost 14 years, Tokopedia has now joined Gojek to form the GoTo Group. With the experience, insight and knowledge of Leontinus Alpha Edison, of course the contribution of this man who graduated from Atma Jaya University is really needed by the AMIN National Team.

Not only is he the founder of Tokopedia, Leon now also serves as President Commissioner at Dekara. He has also held a number of other positions such as General Manager of PT Indocom Mediatama, Website Developer of PT Sqiva System, and Website Developer at PT Signet Pratama.

Anies-Cak Imin National Team line up

Captain: Muhammad Syaugi Alaydrus (General Chairman)

Co-Capt 1: Sudirman Said (Chief Executive)

Co-Capt 2: Thomas Trikasih Lembong

Co-Capt 3: Al Muzammil Yusuf

Co-Capt 4: Nihayatul Wafiroh

Co-Capt 5: Azrul Tanjung

Co-Capt 6: Nasirul Mahasin

Co-Capt 7: Leontinus Alpha Edison

Co-Capt 8: Yusuf Muhammad Martak

Co-Capt 9: Ki KRT H Lebdo Nagoro Anom Suroto (Ki Anom Suroto)

Co-Capt 10: Muhammad Jumhur Hidayat

Co-Capt 11: Maksum Faqih

Co-Capt 12: Suyoto

Secretary General: Novita Dewi

Treasurer: Gede Widiade

National Legal Team: Ari Yusuf Amir.

Contributor: Syifa Khoerunnisa