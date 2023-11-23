Suara.com – Jessica Iskandar’s husband, Vincent Verhaag, couldn’t help but express his anger at Christopher Steffanus Budianto, the person who had cheated his wife out of billions of rupiah. Now, quite a lot of people are looking for information about Vincent Verhaag. The following is Vincent Verhaag’s profile and biodata.

As previously reported, after a long time, Jessica Iskandar finally met face to face with the person who had deceived her at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

On that occasion, Vincent Verhaag kept shouting at Steven. Vincent was even pulled several times away from Steven by the police officers who were picking him up at the airport.

“Why are you lying?! Why are you lying?! What kind of man are you?!” That was one of Vincent Verhaag’s shouts to Steven which was heard amidst the commotion.

At first, Vincent Verhaag tried hard to hold back his emotions when he met Stevwn, just like Jessica Iskandar. However, as a man whose wife had been hurt, Vincent’s defenses collapsed when he came face to face with the perpetrator of the fraud.

“I just got emotional. Finally I met someone who hurt my wife when my wife was pregnant,” said Vincent Verhaag.

Vincent was of course very annoyed with Steven because he had ruined his happy moment when he welcomed the birth of his first child with Jessica, Don Azaiah Jan Verhaag.

Jessica Iskandar admitted that she had been cheated by Steven in the car rental business in 2022. She lost 11 luxury cars with a total loss of IDR 9.8 billion as a result of his collaboration.

In the midst of the grief that befell Jessica, Vincent was the person who was always there by her side. He always accompanies Jessica when she has to report and goes back and forth to answer investigators’ calls.

Profile Vincent Verhaag

Vincent Verhaag’s full name is Vincent Verhaag Andrianto. Vincent is a man born in Bali, July 29 1992.

It is known that this father of one child is younger than Jessica Iskandar, who is currently 35 years old. This means that the age difference between Vincent Verhaag and Jessica Iskandar is 4 years.

Vincent and Jedar are both Christians. Vincent Verhaag’s white face turns out to be of Indonesian-Dutch descent. This man who has athletic almonds also has a beautiful younger sister named Elize.

Vincent Verhaag’s Career Journey

Vincent Verhaag started his career in the entertainment world as a model. Just like Hamish Daud and Richard Kyle, Vincent Verhaag has also been the presenter of the show “My Trip My Adventure” which has been broadcast since September 2013.

Vincent often appeared in episodes of “My Trip My Adventure” in 2019 together with Jeremiah Lakhwani. Traveling and exploring natural attractions has long been a hobby of this man who lives in Bali.

Apart from being a model and presenter, Vincent Verhaag is also known as a very rich businessman. There was news circulating that Vincent did business in the tourism sector, such as resorts and diving.

Apart from that, it was reported that Vincent was a shoe entrepreneur and even traded in stocks so he was able to build a luxury house for Jessica Iskandar in Bali.

As a public figure, Vincent Verhaag of course also receives endorsements through his Instagram account. Currently, Vincent has 476 thousand followers.

Jessica and Vincent’s Love Life

Vincent Verhaag came into Jessica Iskandar’s life after she failed to marry Richard Kyle. It turns out that Vincent also knows Jedar from Bastian Steel. During their relationship, Jedar emphasized several times that his relationship with Vincent was just friends.

However, Jessica Iskandar started publicizing her romantic relationship after Vincent Verhaag proposed on September 24 2021. Vincent’s seriousness is also proven by the tattoo of El Barack’s name on his body.

In one interview, Vincent admitted that he fell in love with Jessica Iskandar for various reasons. One of them is Jedar’s maternal aura which managed to melt Vincent’s heart.

He also saw Jedar’s ups and downs because of romance, which made Vincent even more convinced. Jessica Iskandar and Vincent Verhaag officially married on October 22 2021.

So, that’s Vincent Verhaag’s profile and biodata. We pray that the problems that befell Jessica and Vincent will soon find a solution.

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari