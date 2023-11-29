Suara.com – The name Galih Sulistyaningra is in the public spotlight in commemoration of Teacher’s Day 2023 this year. The reason is, he is considered an inspiring teacher. For those who want to know his figure, see the following profile and biodata of Galih Sulistyaningra.

It is known that Galih Sulistyaningra is a teacher who teaches at Petojo Utara Elementary School, Central Jakarta. He completed his undergraduate education in 2016 at UNJ (Jakarta State University) majoring in PGSD (Primary School Teacher Education).

Profile and Biodata of Galih Sulistyaningra

Galih Sulistyaningra or who is familiarly called Galih is a graduate of the 2016 class of PGSD Education at Jakarta State University. After that, he continued his Masters at University College London (UCL) Education Planning, Economics and International Development program in 2019.

After completing his master’s degree abroad, Galih returned to his homeland and served as a teacher at North Petojo Elementary School, Central Jakarta. Since childhood, Galih has grown up in a family environment, most of whom work as educators.

Initially, Galih was reluctant to become a teacher because he wanted to pursue another profession. However, fate continued to bring him into the world of education. Until finally, Galih currently works as a teacher or education worker.

Meanwhile, he made his debut as an educator when he joined an educational institution in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) field. Together with this institution, Galih handles children who are fluent in English using a US (United States) standard curriculum.

Then, Galih received an LPDP (Education Fund Management Institute) scholarship to continue his Masters abroad in 2018, specifically at University College London (UCL) Education Planning, Economics and International Development program.

In 2019, Galih successfully graduated from the University and returned to Indonesia. Arriving in Indonesia, Galih started teaching at North Petojo Elementary School, Central Jakarta. In 2020, Galih also contributed to the preparation of basic education modules.

He is also recorded as having become a civil servant in DKI Jakarta. Not only that, Galih also went viral because he succeeded in introducing types of violence to elementary school students with an interesting teaching style.

This is a review of the profile and biodata of Galih Sulistyaningra, an inspiring teacher who should be a role model. I hope this information is helpful!

