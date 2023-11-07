Suara.com – Frederic Landau’s profile and biodata have recently been widely discussed on social media. This started with a reposted video of an Israeli Intelligence member being interviewed by an anchor from Indian television that went viral on social media.

The 1 minute 16 second video shows Frederic Landau being interviewed by an Indian news anchor on October 18 2023. The news anchor appears to be wearing a sari with a combination of green, red and black like the Palestinian flag.

Frederic Landau felt intimidated by the clothes worn by newsreaders. Even though the news reader’s typical Indian clothing had no purpose there.

“And I can see the color (sari) you wore tonight and that’s why I deliberately wore blue and white (clothing),” said Frederic to Shreya.

For the record, blue and white are the colors used on the Israeli flag. So, Federic wore blue and white to show that he was Israeli.

“With all due respect, the green, red and black you wear tonight, blue and white will always win,” he said again.

Frederic’s statement of course immediately confused Shreya because she didn’t feel like she was supporting either party. She also tried to explain the sari she was wearing to Frederic.

“I want to tell you, Frederic. The clothes I am wearing are saris and they belonged to my grandmother. If he were alive, he would be around 105 years old now,” said Shreya.

The video was immediately widely discussed in various countries and went viral, including in Indonesia. In a post on Twitter, it was even stated that Frederic became ‘anxious’ just because of the color of his clothes.

“Have you seen this yet? Just when the color is the same, it immediately makes me shiver, hahaha,” wrote the tanyarl account.

The viral video made the public curious about who Frederic Landau really was. So, for those who want to know his figure, here is Frederic Landau’s profile and biodata.

Profile Frederic Landau

Frederic Landau is a member of the Israeli Special Intelligence Force. Additionally, He is also the CEO of PLC Global Services, a business consulting firm and commercial development services provider.

With over five years’ experience in this role, I have successfully managed numerous projects across a variety of sectors and regions, delivering high-quality solutions and value to our clients.

Frederic holds a Master of Public Policy (MPA) from Reichman University and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in History and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Political Science.

Prior to joining PLC, Frederic worked as a strategic advisor to several politicians and as a senior advisor to the Minister of the Interior in Israel. Currently, Frederic is busy as one of the Israeli Special Intelligence forces.

This is a review of Frederic Landau’s profile and biodata, which has recently become a hot topic of discussion in various countries, including Indonesia. I hope this information is helpful!

