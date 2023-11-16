Professor Ryan Sochol has given a pleasant surprise to his students at the University of Maryland by launching a course called “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to Machine Design.” In which he uses the latest game in the franchise, Tears of the Kingdom, to teach them and increase their knowledge in engineering and machine design.

For those who have already played Link’s latest adventure, you will know that much of the attraction of the title is its innovative construction mechanics with which you can create all kinds of devices ranging from vehicles, rockets and there was even someone who even designed a tank that could be used in combat.

This was what motivated Professor Sochol so that in his classes, students, using these tools together with the skill of Ultramano, could have a better understanding of how engineering works. “What surprised me most while playing was the deep emphasis on machine design and engineering,” he explained in a video he uploaded to your YouTube channelwhich you can see below.

Furthermore, he added that “the most interesting thing is that each of the machines uses different types of energy (…) engineers use computers with CAD (Computer-aided design) software to design everything from vehicles and robots to everyday mechanical parts.”

How do your classes work?

Students who enroll in your course will be divided into several groups and will be given a Nintendo Switch, a Pro Controller, and the game, which they can take home during the course of the semester to complete assignments.

The idea is that they learn and investigate the basic elements of a machine in order to complete the final challenge of the semester, which will be that each group must build a robotic vehicle to compete in a race against the others and thus earn their final grade.

“In the engineering field, we spend thousands of dollars a year to license sophisticated software to create these types of physics. But, with Nintendo Switch and this game, we are able to replicate something very similar.” The teacher is receiving help from the HyruleEngineering subreddit, a forum where players from all over the world share their creations in the game, in order to give the course much more visibility.

This only further increases the impact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has had since its release in May of this year and makes it the big favorite to take the title of game of the year at The Game Awards 2023.

Do you study engineering, what do you think of this professor’s idea for a university course?

