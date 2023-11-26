Level-5 will announce more information about Professor Layton’s new adventure in a few days.

The new installment of Professor Layton will arrive in 2024

It has already been announced Professor Layton and the New World of Steam as the new installment of the saga that will soon arrive on the console Nintendo Switch. On this occasion, the adventure will forget the figure of Lady Layton to focus on the main protagonist of the franchise. It has also been confirmed that Luke will be back, and it is now in doubt as to how they will carry out this meeting, since The Lost Future left the plot of both characters quite closed. After the announcement of Level-5, the new video game of Professor Layton will have news to tell us on November 29.

The event Level-5 Vision 2023 II will provide information regarding their upcoming titles. That includes the video game Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which will be released in late 2024 for Nintendo Switch. Fans can expect the latest information, as they announced in a tweet. Announced earlier this year, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will be set in Steam Bison, a year after Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, which marked the beginning of the new world, thanks to advanced steam technology.

It is possible that the live show some puzzles and other mechanics that fans will be able to find in the new installment of the saga. It is not ruled out that it is there where the release date is confirmed. Regardless, you can probably expect mysteries and challenges that require math, logic, and other forms of thinking to overcome. In Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Players will have to face new puzzles in a scene never seen before.

