We have good news for all the players who are waiting for news about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, as Level-5 has just confirmed that they will share details about the game at their next digital event.

THE LEVEL-5 VISION 2023 II WILL HAVE SURPRISES

The game does not yet have a release date

As you may remember, it was at the end of October when Level-5 celebrated its 25th anniversary and promised that it will share new information and release dates for some of its upcoming titles at another event.

Now, it has just been confirmed on the official account of the saga in revelation.

Here you can see the advertisement:

This is the post from Professor Layton’s account

As you could see, everything is ready for fans of the curious professor to receive more information in a couple of days and, if they are lucky, also a possible launch window for the Nintendo Switch game.

When will Level-5 Vision 2023 II take place?

These are the games Level-5 is working on

If you are one of those interested in knowing the news about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Fantasy Life I: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven, DECAPOLICE and Megaton Musashi Wired, you better mark your calendar for November 29 , since the study event will take place at 6:00 AMcentral Mexico time.

Related Video: February Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



We will continue to wait to find out everything that is announced in the company’s new digital event. In the meantime, we invite you to stay informed about everything related to Level-5 at this link.

What surprises do you think there will be in this presentation? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente