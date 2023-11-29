This morning the Level-5 Vision 2023 II took place and several details about the studio’s upcoming games were revealed. One of them was Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which is targeted for a distant release date and could be the last major one for Nintendo Switch.

THE LEVEL-5 VISION 2023 II BROUGHT BAD NEWS

There are a couple of years until the reunion with the teacher

As you surely remember, it was a few days ago when Level-5 confirmed that they would be holding a new digital event in which they would talk about their upcoming installments, including Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Now, it has just been confirmed that the game will arrive sometime in 2025.

Due to the revelation of the launch window, those responsible for the popular saga shared a new trailer that shows a little of everything the game will offer, so we invite you to watch it below.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, it seems that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will be one of the last big releases on the hybrid console, so there are many fans who are already considering a possible release on Switch and its successor.

We will continue to inform you about any news related to this game. In the meantime, we invite you to read other news about Level-5 at this link.

¿Qué es Professor Layton and the New World of Steam?

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is an adventure and puzzle game that will be designed by QuizKnock, a group specialized in the field, exclusively for the hybrid console.

The story will lead to the moment when Luke moves to Steam Bison, a city in the United States full of steam engine technology. However, the young man will face a great mystery and must send a letter to Professor Layton to ask for help.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025.

What do you think of the release window for this Level-5 game? Do you think it will be released on Nintendo Switch 2? Tell us in the comments.

