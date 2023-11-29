LEVEL-5 reveals the gameplay of the title along with a puzzle.

Professor Layton and the Steam-Powered New World will be released in 2025

LEVEL-5 has held a live broadcast in which it has revealed the first gameplay of Professor Layton and the New World on steam, the triumphant return of the saga after four years without news, five since its last original title. The title, which will also see the return of the original protagonist, will premiere in 2025 and not next year, as could be expected after its announcement at the beginning of the year.

Now, the first in-game images of Professor Layton’s return reveal a structure similar to the original Nintendo DS and 3DS games. In fact, the player will most likely have to point and click to move, while collecting clue coins by exploring the scenarios.

In this first preview, Professor Layton is once again accompanied by his apprentice Luke, with whom he approaches the workshop of an inventor called Mr Eggmuffin, of which they must find the entrance door. Likewise, Luke finds a note that leads to one of the puzzles of the game, which adds to the mystery that was revealed in its announcement. Upon resolution, the player can discover which door to open.

Layton will return on Nintendo Switch in 2025

In its announcement, LEVEL-5 simply revealed that Professor Layton and the New World will take the protagonist and Luke to deal with Unreleased puzzles in a totally new setting, without offering details of its history. The saga, which It has sold more than 18 million copies worldwide, became popular in the late 2000s with its first titles Professor Layton and the Mysterious Village, Pandora’s Box and the Lost Future. After an additional title on the Nintendo DS, it jumped to its successor console with more stories, including the crossover with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.

