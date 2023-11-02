Losing a loved one It is complicated in several ways, because in addition to having to deal with emotional grief, it is also necessary to face legal and administrative procedures in order to carry out the transition of the assets and affairs of the deceased person.

This is why the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has given the following recommendations to be able to face these processes in the best way.

The procedures to certify the death of a person include the death certificate, hiring a wake and funeral serviceas well as the will reading.

What should be done in the event of the death of a loved one?

When a person dies in his home or in one medical institution, the medical staff will be responsible for certifying death. However, if death it’s not natural or is given in some public space The Public Ministry, together with a forensic doctor, will carry out this process.

Following this now is the issue of the will, in case the person has left one, The heir may carry out the procedure before a notary or judge with the death certificate, identification and the will. If you do not know if there is a will, you can also consult the National Registry of Will Notices (RENAT).

In case there is any automotive or mortgage loanthe award will be made to the beneficiary and must pay the credit y cover the monthly payments in case there are pending.

On the other hand, if the person had a life insurance The insurer will deliver the contracted sum in accordance with the contract.

bank accounts

Regarding bank accounts, the first thing is to notify the bank about the death with the required documents in order to deliver the resources deposited in the accounts.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions