Today we end the sales period of Black Friday with the call Cyber Monday. Amazon has not even changed its name, but for practical purposes both are still the same: a perfect time to buy everything at very low prices. If you also want to take advantage of the last blows of these days of ofertones, There is nothing better to do with a good list of products that do not even exceed 20 euros right now. Take a look, choose and put them in your shopping cart right now.

4-port USB-C charger

Having a charger with several ports is always a good idea, even more so if it is purchased at a discount, as is the case with this model. A practical accessory, with 40W and two USB-C and two USB-A type connections. In white, it has a compact size and is perfect to take wherever you want. To buy more than one now that you have one 36% discount.

XXL mouse pad

Once you try an XXL mat for your desk, there is no turning back. And it not only offers the perfect sliding surface for your mouse; It also serves as a mat or protector for the work area and placement area for your keyboard, giving your table a more attractive touch. You have it with a 15% discount in various colors.

Echo Pop Speaker

Wow, it’s true that this smart speaker doesn’t cost less than 20 euros, but its 62% discount It is too juicy for us not to make a very small expedition when the amount that exceeds our limit is only 1 euro. In exchange, you already know that you get a device with Alexa that is compact, stylish and has everything you need to start (or continue) to home automation your home.

Bombillas inteligentes TP-Link Tapo

TP-Link color smart bulbs at only 7 euros per unit? Give me 20, please. Well, or at least this 2-pack that now enjoys a 60% discount. Thus, you take home two dimmable multicolor LEDs, with WiFi support, E27 thread, 8.7 W of power and 806 lumens of brightness, and are also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. What else do you want?

Solar-charged string lights

There is no better time than this time of year to buy fairy lights, so we couldn’t fail to let you know about this sale. Specially designed for outdoors (they are waterproof), you will find a 20 meter strip (plus 2 meters of cable) with 200 warm white LEDs and 8 lighting modes that are charged by solar energy. And now They have dropped in price by 41%.

Motion sensor lights

And we don’t leave the lighting area to look at these two night lights with motion sensors, perfect so that you are never left in total darkness and you don’t have to resort to any switches either. Each unit consumes only 0.5W, turns off after 30 seconds if no movement is detected, and runs on three AAA batteries. With a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours, they are perfect to place in a children’s bedroom or a hallway, for example.

Kids Writing Tablet

A simple gift that little ones usually love are writing tablets. If you were thinking of getting one for a gift (or for Christmas), know that this model is on discount. It is an 8.5-inch whiteboard-type panel with a dinosaur frame and pencil for drawing and writing. From 3 years old, you have a 26% discount.

Smart watch

Yes, what you are reading: a smartwatch. Even these types of gadgets can be found right now for less than 20 euros, and this equipment is a clear example of this. Be careful, you must keep in mind that this is a very basic device, but with the capacity to satisfy more than 3 thousand people on Amazon who give it an average rating of 4 (out of 5). It has a large 1.69-inch screen, enjoys an oximeter, pedometer, heart rate monitor, you can monitor your daily and sports activity and even receive notifications from your phone. His 15% discount It makes it even more ridiculously cheap if possible.

TP-Link security camera

We close our selection with a TP-Link security camera whose discount makes it just within our limits. With a 33% discount, we thus find a device with 1080p recording perfect for indoors, with WiFI support, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and SD storage. It is also compatible with the Alexa assistant. You can’t ask for more from this Tapo C100.