Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom 3 has its theatrical release date scheduled for November 8, 2024.

Now that the actors’ strike has come to an end, the studios are getting ready to resume production of their most powerful premieres to launch them in theaters as soon as possible. Among them we have Venom 3, the next movie of the cinematic universe of Marvel characters from Sony Pictures focused on one of the great antagonists of Spider-Man.

To please the fans, its protagonist, Tom Hardy (Havoc, The Bikeriders, Capone), has taken to Instagram to reveal that Venom 3 has resumed its production and shares a behind-the-scenes photo in which he appears with Kelly Marcel, screenwriter and director of the new film. You can take a look below.

What do we know about Venom 3, the next installment of Sony Pictures’ Marvel universe

At the moment, the details of the plot of Venom 3 have not been revealed, whose last appearance of Tom Hardy’s character takes place in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Eddie Brock and Venom were also dragged into the MCU universe, as seen in the post-credits scene of Venom: There Will Be Carnage.

However, they were not participants in the confrontation between the different versions of Spider-Man and their respective villains, but rather they were in a bar drinking while the bartender updated them on everything that had happened with Thanos and the Avengers.

When Doctor Strange casts the new spell, everyone returns to their respective worlds, including Eddie Brock. However, before disappearing, Venom leaves a piece of symbiote in this universe, which anticipates that we will see Symbiote Spider-Man in the future Spider-Man 4.

At the moment the cast of Venom 3 has confirmed the new signings of Juno Temple (Palmer, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Infinite, The Man Who Fell to Earth), although it is not yet known what roles they will play in the film.

Venom 3 opens in movie theaters on November 8, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing the next symbiote movie? Tell us in our comments section.