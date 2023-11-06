The long-awaited version watchOS 10.1 It has brought several new features to Apple watches but also some other problems that many users did not count on. Specifically, we are talking about its battery, whose life seems to have decreased since it received the last package. Fortunately, Apple He is already working on a solution. This is what we know at the moment.

Index

See all sections

watchOS 10.1, the most recent update for the Apple Watch

It was one of the most anticipated pushes of the season and with good reason. The watchOS 10.1 version has several new features within the possibilities of the Apple Watch, including the finally use of the double tap gesture on the Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2, which allows you to perform some actions on the device without even touching it.

This is the most striking (because of how attractive it is) of the update but not the only new thing: we also have the addition of the function NameDrop, being able to add your contact card and exchange said information with other people by simply bringing your watch closer to their iPhone or Apple Watch; as well as the fix of several problems such as the one that caused the air conditioning section of the Home app would be shown empty or that some cities added to the Weather app They will not sync with the iPhone. Other bugs related to the AssistiveTouch or the on-screen scroll bar have also been corrected.

But as sometimes happens, these adjustments have resulted in other unwanted effects. We are referring to the battery problems that would be affecting many users after installing this version, a problem loud enough that Apple has already gotten its hands on it.

A solution for battery consumption on the go

This is what they say from MacRumors, where they point out that they have had access to an internal Apple memo, sent to suppliers, which alludes to the problem and that the solution will arrive soon. Unfortunately the writing does not go into details, so It is unknown what exactly is causing the problemhow the patch they are working on will solve it or what is the proportion of affected users.

What we do know thanks to the forums in which complaints have multiplied in recent days is that excessive battery consumption affects different Apple Watch models and that they all have something in common: they have experienced autonomy problems after updating to watchOS 10.1.

As we pointed out, it is not unusual for the arrival of an update package to bring with it some side effects, but without a doubt a reduction in the battery is the least desired (and the most scandalous), so we imagine that Apple is working right now piecework to have the patch ready sooner rather than later.

The people at Techradar also remember that the Cupertino company has another open front: many are still waiting for a solution to the error that causes some iPhones turn off mysteriously overnight and which appears to have been introduced with the release of the iOS 17.0.3 update.

Without a doubt, the apple firm has work ahead of it.