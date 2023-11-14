In Monday’s postponements, 3-3 in the Piedmontese derby. Zeman stopped at 1-1 by Rimini. Foggia blocks Juve Stabia

Pietro Scognamiglio

November 13th – 11.52pm – MILAN

Six postponements on Monday, of all three groups, to close the 13th day. Here’s everything that happened.

GIRONE A

The eagerly awaited Vercelli derby was a spectacle, 3-3 between Pro and Novara: the hosts found themselves ahead at half-time thanks to the first goal among professionals by the 17-year-old Rutigliano and Mustacchio’s second goal (the provisional equalizer in the middle by D’Orazio); fireworks in the first quarter of an hour of the second half, with an equalizer from Di Munno, a 3-2 from the wild Mustacchio (two goals and an assist) and a final equalizer from Corti. Novara remains in last place, without having yet managed to win a match.

GIRONE B

Pescara’s lack of victories continues, booed by their fans at the Adriatic: Zeman’s team – which was coming off three defeats in a row – was stopped at 1-1 by Rimini, who responded with Morra’s free kick (deflected off the wall ) to Milani’s initial lead. The Biancazzurri slip to within 9 of first place. However, Lucchese returned to victory after six rounds: Russo’s goal at the end was enough for Porta Elisa to overcome (1-0) a less proactive Entella.

GROUP C

For the first time in the season, Juve Stabia does not find the goal and does not win on its pitch: Cudini’s Foggia holds the leaders to a 0-0 draw and – in a second half that is more lively than the first, with opportunities on one side and on the other – he also comes close to scoring a coup with Tonin’s sensational mistake in front of goal at the end. Benevento does not take advantage of the slowdown of the league leaders, stopped at Vigorito by Giugliano (2-2): Andreoletti’s team – in any case at the twelfth useful result in a row – goes ahead twice with Marotta and Karic, but is joined first by Ciuferri and then from Oviszach. Under the eyes of president Donato Curcio, who returned from the United States for the occasion, Picerno beat Potenza for the first time (3-1) in a professional derby: the first half of Longo’s team was overwhelming, De scored Cristofaro with his third consecutive goal, the top scorer – and former great – Murano, as well as Ceccarelli with a magic directly from the flag (in the second half, he uselessly shortens Caturano). Picerno fourth together with Casertana, immediately behind the big teams.

