Melissa Barrera supported the Palestinian cause until she did not get an extension to her film contract. Photo/FILMMAGIC

GAZA – Melissa Barrera, who was fired from a Hollywood film earlier this week over her pro-Palestinian posts, said “silence is not an option for me”.

Following news of his firing from the Scream sequel, Barrera wrote on Instagram: “First and foremost, I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn any hatred and prejudice against any group of people.”

“I will continue to speak out for those who need it most and continue to advocate for peace and security, human rights and freedom. “Silence is not an option for me,” he added, reported by Al Jazeera.

Production company Spyglass told Variety on Tuesday that Barrera was not fired because of his support for Palestine, but that his posts on social media were interpreted as anti-Semitic, and they had “zero tolerance.”

In one written message from Barrera’s Instagram that was quoted in the Variety report and circulated on social media after the story, he allegedly wrote, “I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for about the last 2 weeks, following accounts, etc. Why? Because Western media only shows the other side. Why they did that, I will let you conclude for yourself.”

Barrera stars in Scream’s two most recent entries, Scream 2022 and this year’s Scream VI, as Sam Carpenter.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Barrera’s co-star Jenna Ortega, who plays Sam’s sister Tara, dropped out of Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts.

The seventh Scream will be directed by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. Landon takes over for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett after their directorial roles on Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

