Actress Susan Sarandon was fired from her agency following her pro-Palestinian statements. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Hollywood talent agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), fired actress Susan Sarandon after giving a speech during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, United States of America (AS).

Another actress who suffered the same fate was Melissa Barrera who was fired from the cast of the upcoming thriller, Scream VII, after sharing pro-Palestinian statements on social media.

A UTA spokesperson, quoted by several US media, confirmed that Sarandon had been dropped but did not explain further about the decision as quoted by Anadolu, Thursday (23/11/2023).

The Oscar-winning actress attended several pro-Palestinian demonstrations and faced criticism for saying at a November 17 demonstration in New York City: “There are a lot of people who are afraid of being Jewish right now, and are starting to feel what it’s like to be a Muslim in this country.”

He is among Hollywood stars, including Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett, who have urged US President Joe Biden to demand a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

During the demonstration, Sarandon also said that criticizing Israel should not be considered antisemitic.

“There are bad things that happen when antisemitism is misinterpreted as resistance to Israel,” he said. “I am against antisemitism. “I am against Islamophobia,” he stressed.

Meanwhile Barrera, 33, was fired on Tuesday from Scream VII by production company Spyglass, according to a report in Variety.

The industry magazine quoted a company source as saying Barrera was removed because of his posts on social media, including calling Israel an “occupied” land and saying that Israel controls the media.