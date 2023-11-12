loading…

Demonstrators condemned the genocide carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip which is supported by the US. Photo/X/collinrugg

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators demonstrated outside the residence of United States (US) President Joe Biden in Delaware on Saturday (11/11/2023).

Demonstrators denounced Washington’s support for Israel’s ostensibly military operation against Hamas fighters in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Palestinians.

Palestinian flags were seen flying as the crowd chanted “ceasefire now” and “President Biden, you can’t hide! We accuse you of genocide!”

BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are reportedly marching towards President Joe Biden’s Delaware home as they accuse him of genocide. “President Biden, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” the angry mob shouted. The protest lines up perfectly as Biden is… pic.twitter.com/QdJv7mzazp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

The protest occurred as Biden delivered a speech at the Arlington National Ceremony to mark Veterans Day.

“War and conflict, death and loss, are not relics of American history, they are part of American history,” Biden said in his speech.

The Biden administration is facing increasing criticism over its stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place near the White House in recent weeks, with one entrance near the West Wing recently covered in blood-red handprints and graffiti reading ‘Genocide Joe’.