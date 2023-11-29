loading…

GAZA – The United States Intelligence Agency, CIA, has stressed to its officials that they must refrain from political statements on social media after one of its top officials shared a pro-Palestinian photo on Facebook.

The Financial Times reported the intelligence agency’s deputy associate director for analysis at the CIA changed their Facebook cover photo to a man waving a Palestinian flag on October 21, two weeks after Israel launched an all-out offensive against the Palestinian group Hamas.

The official reportedly deleted the post, along with another previously shared image with the caption “Free Palestine”, after being contacted by the media.

“The agency later sent an internal memo reiterating its policy against political messages on social media,” NBC News reported.

The CIA is the leading foreign intelligence agency in the US, responsible for providing intelligence information and analysis to the president.

“The official at the center of the recent social media incident previously led the development of a classified document entitled the President’s Daily Brief,” the Financial Times reported.

Posting politically charged content on social media is highly unusual for officials in sensitive intelligence roles.

The social media posts from the senior CIA officer underscore deep divisions within the US administration over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which has killed some 15,000 Palestinians and left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Although Biden has offered strong support to the Israeli government, despite the rising death toll, hundreds of government officials and former campaign staffers have signed an open letter urging him to lobby for a ceasefire to protect Palestinians.

The social media incident also comes after other US government officials faced backlash for their public comments regarding the Gaza war.

Last week, a former US State Department official was arrested after a video of him harassing a halal food seller in New York and calling for more Palestinian children to die went viral on social media.

