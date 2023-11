Just like in Enschede and Deventer, many flags and protest signs could be seen in Zwolle. This drew attention to the situation in Palestine. The signs contained texts such as ‘Palestinians also have the right to life’, ‘Free Gaza’ and ‘Stop Genocide’. One of the banners carried the slogan, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. The slogan is controversial because it would incite the extermination of Israel.