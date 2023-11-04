Asnawi Mangkualam and Fuji have not openly revealed their relationship to the public. However, on social media, there have been many posts circulating allegedly as evidence of Asnawi Mangkualam’s closeness to Fuji.

Recently, netizens were shocked by a post that allegedly contained personal messages from Asnawi Mangkualam and Fuji. The upload was shared by the exclusivebah TikTok account.

“Chat Asnawi and Fuji,” wrote the exclusivebah TikTok account, reported on Saturday (4/11/2023).

From this post, Asnawi Mangkualam’s call to Fuji was revealed. The Indonesian national team captain allegedly called Fuji Uti. Fuji is called Uti by those closest to him.

In his private message, the figure suspected of being Asnawi Mangkualam apologized. “Oh yeah, sorry, Uti,” read the message allegedly from Asnawi Mangkualam.

He apologized because he had stayed up late and was already sleepy so he wouldn’t give any news any time soon. He continued the conversation by asking how things were going.

“What are you up to? Uti is here already at 6 in the morning, I tried to wait for you but I’m really sleepy. Sorry, Uti,” continued the message.

Meanwhile, Fuji admitted that he was often late in providing reply messages. Therefore, the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel apologized for being late in informing Asnawi Mangkualam.

“Thank you. Sorry for disappearing, just knocking the nut is fine,” wrote Fuji.

Various comments were given by netizens after seeing this upload. They were busy writing responses regarding private messages allegedly between Asnawi Mangkualam and Fuji.

“Handsome typing,” said netizens. “This is the type of guy I want to be like,” wrote another. “He was the one who was called ‘Uti’ and was asked what… I was the one who was flowering,” said another. “I can’t, I can’t, this is too cute. Awesome,” said another netizen. (Muhammad Azy Aminullah)