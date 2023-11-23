loading…

Palestinian victims of the brutal Israeli military attack on Gaza were taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The exchange of 50 hostages held by Hamas for 150 Palestinians held by Israel has been postponed until next Friday. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Exchange of 50 hostages held by Hamas for 150 Palestinians held in prison Israel postponed until Friday (24/11/2023). A temporary ceasefire between the two parties was also postponed.

“The disengagement will begin according to the initial agreement between the parties, and not before Friday,” said Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi in a statement, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Various Israeli and Arab media also reported that the delay in exchanging prisoners and hostages had caused the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire to be delayed.

An Israeli source told Haaretz newspaper that fighting in Gaza would not stop as long as there was no definite deadline for an agreement with Hamas.

The BBC also reported that an Israeli government source said there would be a delay to the ceasefire, which is expected to start at 10.00am on Thursday and hostage releases are expected to begin soon after.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official told the AFP news agency on Thursday morning that fighting between Israel and Hamas would not stop “before Friday”.

