It has been announced the return of the iconic Prison Break series. The original series starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell like brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, who devised a plan to get Burrows out of prison after he was wrongly accused of a crime for which he was sentenced to death. Prison Break It had a total of four seasons broadcast during 2005 and 2009, and then a movie called Prison Break: The Final Break and a definitive ending in 2017 with the premiere of the fifth and final season.

A new series set in the Prison Break universe appears on the horizon after years

Since then, nothing new has been done about the popular franchise that has a large legion of followers. A few years later, Prison Break will return to television although it will not be with a sixth season. The co-creator of Mayans MC, Elgin Jameswho will write and executive produce, is developing a new series for Hulu that will be set in the world of Prison Break. Although it is true that for now it is in an initial phase of development, it is not planned to include Michael Scofield or Lincoln Burrows and this can be bad news for followers.

For now, any details about the plot or cast of this new project linked to the universe Prison Break remains secret. Rumors suggest it will be a reboot of sorts who will try to avoid all the problems he had the last season of Prison Break. Despite this, the fact that Michael and Lincoln do not appear may be a problem since it will keep the essence of the world of Prison Breakbut not to its main protagonists.

This new project, about which almost nothing is known, seems to involve a new chapter of the franchise which will show the return of some others iconic characters from Prison Break. The cast of Prison Break includes Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Marshall Allman o Sarah Wayne Calliesand many characters are still alive in the world of the series so they could return.

This new series of Prison Break It doesn’t have a release date yet. To liven up the wait, you can see these alternatives similar to Prison Break.

