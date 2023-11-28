Conceived by Claudio Pustorino e FumbleGDR, PRISMwhich we are talking about in the review, is a Generic role-playing game rulesa typology that has no fixed traits or setting and which consequently is almost entirely customizable. The only constraint (if we can call it that) is the genre of the story which must be strictly in style dystopian.

In fact, players will move within a hostile and alienating environment (the Dystopia) interpreting the Anomaliesindividuals or groups who have not adapted to it and who will therefore have to face their deepest fears and the dangers of the world that has forcefully rejected them.

The color of the prism

Daniela Giubellini delights us with a cover illustration capable of immediately understanding the tone of the work with a simple glance: a destroyed world (we could say post-apocalyptic), grey, devoid of its own emotions, symbolizing the distance with the world we currently live in. At the center there are gods survivors, the protagonists who will move in that world. In front, a colored triangle, a prism in its most minimalist form, the colors that the dystopia that we are going to create ourselves can take on.

The manual consists of 244 pages in a truly peculiar format. In fact this does not extend vertically, but horizontally: thus dividing each page into two squares where, when it does not have to show the splendid and evocative images, there is on one side the explanation marked by a dark background and on the other a example o one in-depth analysisthese with one light background.

The reader can even just read the dark parts, and only if necessary read the examples for better understanding. This greatly streamlines the reading of an already quite short RPG.

The manual is divided into 12 well explained chapters and full of examples:

And’introduction of great help in understanding this very particular RPG; a chapter dedicated to agreements between players before starting to play; a large part dedicated to settings, how to create and manage them; a very small chapter dedicated to how to interpret the party of Dystopia and Anomaly; then there is the choice of parties which is self-explanatory, and which also adds variations on how to use Dystopia; to follow the chapter on how to create an Anomaly; an interesting chapter on turning points, management of important moments in a story; a page that talks about how narrate the end of an Anomaly (what’s new, you can die… and you can die “really badly!” ed.); a chapter dedicated to how collaborate within a group; one on how the Dystopia (or depending on the particularity it can be even more than one or even an Anomaly) must drive the story, encouraging the group to continue; the classics thanks; a QR Code on the game material.

The use of the prism

The game itself It’s easier to play than to explainbut we will try to give you a quick description.

Players start with a group agreement on what topic they want to address (and which not), how many sections to play, the time to dedicate, the place etc. They then move on to creation of the setting real, the key elements that define Dystopia, placing attention on the Placeon the Threat that looms over our characters, overAuthority in force, his Compliant (the people who have adapted to the Dystopia) and on Anomaliesplayers who will fight to subvert Dystopia or simply survive it.

They will then choose who will have to interpret the Dystopia and some the Anomaly. Note that it’s not mandatory that a person must necessarily interpret the Dystopia or the Anomaly, the game is quite smooth about it, and leaves the choice to the players involved. They could take turns playing the Dystopia and playing the Anomaly in the meantime, or they could all play the Dystopia and just one person the Anomaly.

The concept of dystopia itself is also very fluid. Some might think that Dystopia always drives the plot forward, but that’s not the case. If we were in the dystopia of the movie “V for Vendetta”, who would be moving the plot forward? The dystopian world or V’s actions against it? The answer is clear, isn’t it? It is V who blows up parliament, it is V who kidnaps and eliminates the exponents of a corrupt world, of a stagnant Dystopia that does nothing but take and take, sitting on the comfortable throne of immutability.

Dystopia e Anomaly

In general there is no limit to how to play PRISM, however we recommend at least one game in the classic waywhere a “master” plays the Dystopia and the players play an Anomaly, or even a group.

We then move on to creating the Anomalies. It is defined as a key concepta description of one’s Anomaly (who or what he is and what he does), and from this the Traits that distinguish it. These are some labels8 to be exact, made up of single words or very short sentences. Of these eight, 1 will be one Adversity.

Labels can be gods simple pieces of paper with the Trait or Adversity written on themPost It notes, a virtual card on the PC, or you can purchase the official game material here, extremely convenient rewritable tokens.

Whatever the choice, you will have to put in evidenceor in the center on the table, the trait that most distinguishes it your anomaly, and all around the other traits and adversity. This concludes the preparation, which takes longer to read than to carry out.

From words to deeds

So let’s move on to the actual game. Assuming you are playing in the most classic way (master playing the Dystopia and the players the Anomalies), Dystopia will begin the story, telling the storiesuntil it puts the Anomalies in difficulty, or until the Anomalies themselves want to interact with the narrated events.

When this happens you are called to face a turning pointa moment in history that can radically change the world and/or the situation of the Anomaly.

Specifically i turning points occur when:

The Anomaly has a different goal than the Dystopia; The Anomaly is right to be afraid of consequences in the story; There is a danger that can generate adversity to the Anomaly.

We then arrive at the heart of the game mechanicsor how to deal with a turning point:

L’Anomaly describes the target (mind you, only the objective, and not the world in which it must carry it out) and the Dystopia announces how much is it Ambitious 1 to 4; The Anomaly at this point it puts all the traits and adversities in one bag (pay attention to this somewhat controversial point, it will be dealt with in the conclusions ed.) and from 0 to 3 labels Fearthe Dystopia will finally add 1 to 4 labels Danger.

L’Anomaly at this point it will extract 3 labels from the bag; You can also decide to To risk 1 to 3 additional labels (perhaps due to the fact that all the labels extracted initially are unfavorable or because there are not enough favorable ones); With the extracted labels we begin to tell how the turning point takes placel’Anomaly will tell through the Tratto and Paura labels, while the Dystopia through those of Danger and Adversity. There Dystopia In the end can assign new traits and adversities to the Anomaly which will add them to its reserve by writing them, for example, on Post It notes.

As you may have noticed there are no dice rolls or difficulty classes real, but only labels with keywords, which define the traits on which one can rely, the accumulated adversities, and how much fear the event entails. It will be up to the narrators involved, in an exchange of words, to construct the scene and its resolution.

The shades of the prism

We said that the game manual addresses and dissects the theme of dystopia, but this is only a part of PRISM, a color in the potential of this RPG. Doesn’t the prism enjoy the phenomenon of refraction? Light enters the before and a kaleidoscopic swirl of colors exits from it.

These are the nuances (o Shade) by PRISM. Thanks to these new colors you can play the PRISM ruleset in different genres from the dystopian one!

Each expansion will contain:

Pillars to put into play; main narrative threads; customized list of key elements of the setting; changes to core mechanics; list of key scenes, adjustments and ad hoc advice depending on the shade.

We were able to get our hands on it GREENthe shade that introduces PRISM to fantasy! And we can tell you that the desire to collect all the shades of the prism is truly sky-high.

Dystopian peculiarity

As you may have guessed, PRISM has us affected in the most sense positive possible. Claudio Pustorino e FumbleGDR they had already shown us the potential of this original way of “role” with Not The End (winner of the “Role Playing Game of the Year” award in 2020), but with PRISM they have raised the bar even further.

Only one fact leaves us a little perplexed: in the heart mechanics of the game, during a turning pointthe player playing the Anomaly is asked to choose not only the Traits capable of helping him, but also (optionally, in fact he could not even choose any) some of the Adversity that has accumulated throughout history.

This detail may not be understood by everyone, especially from players of classic RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons who usually try to “beat the game” and are certainly not willing to put a spoke in their own way, especially if there is the possibility of putting themselves in an uncomfortable position or run the risk of having your favorite character die. It’s as if we wanted to go shopping and before getting into the car we decided to cut our brake cables to add a little spice to our trip. Not many would be willing to do that, right?

Il problem However, the underlying issue is not in the mechanics itself, but rather in the mentality of those who play, of those who see the game with the eyes of a classic player. In fact, here theobjective it’s not about making it all the time, but rather about live a story that rattles off i topics decided together as mutually agreed.

In short, a beautiful, unique, fun and instructive game, but perhaps not for all palates. However, we invite you to try the experience at least once.

You can click here to access the quickstart at the bottom and try it first to then decide whether to purchase it. But we are sure that many of you, once you have experienced Dystopia, will want to look through the Shades, other colors of the prism.