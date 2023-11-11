Jalisco puts the accelerator into its #SomosImparables campaign, which aims to consolidate its TV and digital spaces as the best entertainment and news option in the state. In recent days, it announced the incorporation of communicator Priscila Trejo Pérez, who already has more than 15 years of experience in the media in Mexico and the United States, the last 6 years of her career have been consolidated in the news field, and at the end of 2023, TV Azteca, the house where she was born, returns to the ranks in the media, but now as the new headline of the nightly newscasts of TV Azteca Jalisco: ADN40 and Info7 Noche.

“You always return to the places where you have been happy, where you have been comfortable, where you have been in congruence with the mission and vision of the company, which I am now going to represent again,” he shares. Starting Monday, November 13, Priscila will be the headline of two news programs: ADN40 Jalisco with a schedule from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on channel 1.2 and Info7 Noche, which is broadcast from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on open television channel 7.2.

Priscila told us that during her years as a communicator in the mass media, she has developed important skills in journalistic investigation, and having taken the issue of empathy with the community into account for her career, “is giving it an amplifier, a microphone to the stories that have to be told and heard so that they can have a solution. There are so many problems that government orders decide to ignore. So, that is my vocation as a journalist and communicator.”

The communicator explained to us what the public will be able to find in these two newscasts in which she will be in charge: “In Info7 Noche the format is local, where we will tell the stories of what happens in Jalisco and in the Metropolitan Zone on the day to day. day, everything that afflicts the community. And ADN40 Jalisco has a regional focus, but also with national and international issues, trends and culture.”

The return to the TV Azteca Jalisco screens occurs just when the television station is seeking maximum closeness with its viewers and also with the large digital community in Jalisco. In that sense, he states that his process of linking with the Guadalajara public has been very positive. “You are closing cycles, you go to other companies, but you already have a current audience on social networks that follows you.” He points out that when he finished his work at the previous television station, users asked him where they were going to watch it, so now he has these good

news that he will be developing his journalistic work through TV Azteca Jalisco, “I am sure that this audience will be there committed and waiting to see us on ADN40 and Info7 Noche.”

In addition, Priscila’s work will be very well supported by the TV Azteca digital platform, which, she shares, has had very significant growth.

Finally, Priscila is also very interested in the development of social issues to find ways to help people, “telling the stories of people who are talented, but who perhaps do not have the means to reach that goal.” aim”.

Who is Priscila Trejo Pérez?

She is originally from Chihuahua, Chihuahua where at a very young age she began her foray into the media At TV Azteca Chihuahua, along with his university studies, he initially worked on TV in magazine and sports programs. After finishing his studies, he traveled to Guadalajara to collaborate at TV Azteca Jalisco, where he ventured for a few years in entertainment programs with national and international reach for Azteca América (USA), she finally emerged in the world of journalistic information when she was hired by a Spanish-speaking TV network in California in the United States, where she spent four years in charge of the newscasts in the prime time schedule.

Although his return to television Guadalajara originated three years ago, this November 2023, when its return to TV Azteca was announced, to the television station where it was born.

