Suara.com – Uzbekistan U-17 national team striker, Amirbek Saidov showed his brilliant performance by scoring a brace in the match against the Canadian U-17 national team at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Monday (13/11/2023).

This victory further strengthens Saidov’s belief that Uzbekistan can advance to the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Two goals from Saidov in the 24th and 80th minutes, along with Mba Richard Chukwu’s own goal in the 22nd minute, gave Uzbekistan their first win of the tournament.

With this result, Uzbekistan is now in third place in Group B with three points.

“I am very, very happy, I scored a goal in the World Cup, how could I be happier? On Thursday, I will try my best to score another goal against Spain,” Saidov said in a written statement from FIFA on its official website, Tuesday (14 /11/2023).

With his impressive achievements, Saidov is increasingly confident that Uzbekistan can gain crucial points in the decisive match against Spain U-17, who have already qualified for the round of 16.

The match will be held at Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Thursday at 16.00 WIB.

Even though Mali U-17 also has the opportunity to advance to the round of 16 by being in second place in Group B standings, Saidov and his colleagues believe that a win against Canada can provide momentum to get full points against Spain.

Uzbekistan has the ambition to become group winner, second place, or one of the four best third places to qualify for the next round.

“I believe in my teammates, I am sure we can reach the round of 16,” said Saidov.

Meanwhile, confidence in qualifying for the round of 16 does not only come from Saidov, but also from his coach Jamoliddin Rakhmatullaev.

“Speaking of first place, Spain will give everything against us. We also have our own plans. “We will try to play as well as possible,” said Rakhmatullaev after the match, according to Antara.