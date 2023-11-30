Suara.com – Princess Anne, Arya Saloka’s wife is back in the public spotlight because of her appearance at a party with her friends.

Reporting from a video uploaded by the TikTok account @serba.serbi.1, Princess Anne is seen wearing black lingerie that only covers her buttocks and a transparent black outer.

At that time, Princess Anne was seen at a party celebrating the birthday of her friend, Faradina Tika, who usually appears on her Live TikTok.

This is known from the birthday cake of Faradina Tika, an artist and friend of Princess Anne, which also has the shape of male genitals.

In the video, Princess Anne is seen just partying with her friends, both women and men, without being accompanied by her husband, Arya Saloka.

Princess Anne seems to be wearing lingerie with a black transparent outer, because she has just done a photoshoot wearing that outfit.

Because, one of the results of her photoshoot wearing black lingerie was also spread on social media. Princess Anne is seen sitting back in a chair on her side and raising her legs.

Instead of getting attention from netizens because she looks sexy, Arya Saloka’s wife’s appearance has actually received more criticism from netizens.

Moreover, previously, Princess Anne wore the hijab. Because of this, Arya Saloka’s wife was advised to stay away from friends who influenced her to dress openly.

There are also those who suspect that Princess Anne did a photoshoot for an adult magazine and wanted to compete with Amanda Manopo by wearing revealing clothes.

“I think he has to change his circle,” said @_army***.

“I want to compete with Amanda Manopo, I’m still young,” said @meri***.

“Auto model for adult magazines,” said @enno***.

“Astaghfirullah Princess Anne otw factory settings,” said @indahpermata***.

“Oh my God, Sis Anne, why are you like this, dear?” said @dosmato***.