A new spin-off of The Boys has been announced by Deadline, after the success of Gen V on Amazon Prime Video, although this one seems to have nothing to do with it: it is called The Boys: Mexicoand will be produced by two very popular actors: Gael García Bernal y Diego Luna.

The plot, premise and characters are a total secret, but it will be filmed in Mexico (it is not known if in Spanish or bilingual in English), with the screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwho already has experience in superheroes: he was the screenwriter of Blue Beetle, the first Latin superhero in DC cinema.

This screenwriter also signed the script for El Muerto, the Sony and Marvel film in which he was going to star. Bad Bunnybut apparently it has been cancelled…

According to Deadline, a co-showrunner is now being sought alongside Dunnet-Alcocer. And as for the producers, Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by night) and Diego Luna (Andor) are considering playing characters, but they would not be protagonists.

The Boys continues to expand on Prime Video

Gen V, the second spin-off of The Boys (the first was Diabolical, a series of animated shorts), has just finished and has been renewed for a second season, which will be connected to season 4 of The Boys.

Season 4 of The Boys, after the actors’ strike has ended, has confirmed its premiere in 2024. In fact, this weekend we could have the first trailer at the CCXP (Comic Con of Brazil).

Gael García Bernal and Diego Lunathe two Mexican actors, friends who have worked together on several occasions since And Your Mother Too by Alfonso Cuarón in 2001, will produce this third spin-off, The Boys: Mexico for Prime Video, extending the superhero satire based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.