While a new 007 agent is chosen, Prime Video brings the international James Bond action to the game show arena.

They say that, in the absence of bread, cakes are good: that’s what Amazon must have thought in the absence of a new actor to play James Bond. As the parent company of MGM, Jeff Bezos’ company burns with desire to expand the franchise of the most famous British spy and, as there could not be movie For now, Prime Video is betting on a reality show.

Is about 007: Road to a Milliona contest that turns Brian Coxthe star of Succession, in a villain in the purest style of the saga of Ian Fleming’s character.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The actor becomes the Controllerin charge of sending the nine contestants to different locations around the world, where they will find challenges that they must overcome.

The final prize is a million poundswhich is no small feat, although with a villain like Brian Cox pulling the strings, more than one who has seen Succession will be cautious, and with good reason.

Brian Cox thought he was being cast in the next James Bond movie

When Prime Video contacted Brian Cox to present 007: Road to a Million, the British actor was convinced that, at last, he had been chosen for the next film in the saga.

The role of a villain in James Bond is one of Cox’s great desires, as he has emphasized in multiple interviews. Finally, he has achieved it, although surely not in the way he would have liked.

Meanwhile, the eternal search for a new actor to play Agent 007 continues, with great contenders in the pools, but without the producers yet making the big announcement.

Although it is not the same, 007: Road to a Million It is a small balm for those waiting for new James Bond news, and it is now available on Prime Video with an exceptional host.