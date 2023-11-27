If you are looking for a movie that provokes different emotions and leads you to explore the fantasy of time travel, Amazon Prime Video offers the perfect option with “Matter of time”.

This romantic comedy, directed by Richard Curtis and released in 2013has captivated the public by charmingly mixing fantasy with a new perspective on life. It has become one of the most loved and acclaimed stories.

The plot focuses on Tim Lakeinterpreted by Domhnall Gleeson, a young man who discovers a surprising family legacy: the men of his lineage possess the ability to travel through time! Imagine waking up one day and realizing that you have the ability to go back to any moment in your life to alter those details, small or large, that you regret. This is the initial experience of Tim, who, at first, uses his ability somewhat clumsily.

The story takes a romantic turn when Tim moves to London and meets Mary (Rachel McAdams)well now The young man uses his skills to win the heart of his beloved and relive the most special moments with her again and again.

But Tim soon discovers that, both in the lives of mere mortals and in the one he has created for himself with his travels through time, even the smallest change has great consequences.

In addition to Gleeson y McAdams, Bill Nighy is also part of the cast, and if that were not enough the appearance of Margot Robbie It adds an extra charm to the film.

Although some critics pointed out some plot holes related to time travel, the reality was that audiences didn’t care: with a 81% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive box office of more than $120 million.

