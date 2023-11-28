Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy lead the new Prime Video production that adapts the Fallout video game saga

Prime Video today revealed the first images of ‘Fallout’the anticipated series based on the legendary video game saga, which premieres on April 12, 2024. Available in more than 240 countries, including Spain, this series promises to immerse subscribers in a Fascinating and desolate post-apocalyptic world, all under an affordable Prime subscription. The series is a window into a dystopian future, offering a unique and absorbing vision that captures the essence of the video game saga, while adding new elements to its rich narrative.

In ‘Fallout’, we find a devastated world 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. Residents of luxury fallout shelters, isolated from the outside, must return to a radioactive outside world, a landscape left in ruins by their ancestors. They face a universe loaded with complexity, joyful strangeness and brutal violencewhich leads them to question their ideals and their place in this new post-apocalyptic world full of strange beings and threatening creatures that will put the lives of all the survivors at stake.

A renowned creative team

The series has a high caliber creative team, directed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy through Kilter Films, in collaboration with Amazon. Nolan, recognized for his work on ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Memento’, brings his distinctive vision by directing the first episodes. Along with him, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner stand out as executive producers, screenwriters and showrunnerspromising an immersive and complex narrative.

The cast of ‘Fallout’ is a combination of talent and charisma. Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten They bring to life characters that are both complex and captivating. Purnell plays Lucy, a Refuge resident full of optimism and challenges; Moten a Maximus, un Brotherhood of Steel soldier with a dark past; y Goggins a The Ghoul, un pragmatic bounty hunter with secrets of his ownall of them contributing to a rich and multidimensional plot.

Kilter Films: Innovating in television narrative

Kilter Films, known for her work on ‘Westworld’, embarks on this new adventure with ‘Fallout’. With its distinctive style and bold narratives, Kilter Films promises to take ‘Fallout’ beyond the limits of video gaming, exploring themes of survival, power and human nature in a post-apocalyptic context. This adaptation not only seeks to be faithful to the spirit of the video game, but also to expand its universe, offering a unique and exciting television experience.

Lisa Joya leading figure in the film industry, made her feature film directorial debut with ‘Reminiscence’ for Warner Bros. This film, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newtonstood out not only for its stellar cast but also for Joy’s script, which earned a place in The Black List, a renowned list of the best unproduced screenplays. Joy not only wrote the script but also produced it, working closely with her film partners. Kilter Filmsamong them Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, Aaron Ryder y Athena Wickham.

In addition to his impact on cinema, Kilter Films extends its influence to the field of interactive marketing and transmedia. A notable example is his Super Bowl ad for ‘Westworld,’ directed by Jonathan Nolan. This advertisement not only promoted the series, but also encapsulated the essence of Westworld in a short, powerful format, mixing cinematographic narrative with advertising. This approach highlights Kilter Films’ ability to create immersive experiences that transcend traditional mediaconnecting with the public in new and memorable ways.