In time for the arrival of the series’ 60th anniversary specials, Prime Video is bringing back the 10 “first” seasons of Doctor Who.

Although David Tennant is about to return as Doctor Who in the specials of the historic series to celebrate sixty years since its broadcast began, it is Prime Video where you will be able to catch up, or almost, with the serie.

If you want to reconnect with one of the longest-running series of all time, Amazon makes it easy for you in its catalog with the reincorporation of the first 10 seasons of the modern era of Doctor Who, which began in 2005.

This comprises the adventures of the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi).

Prime Video offers us 136 episodes, not counting the occasional special included in the catalog of the platform. Unfortunately, there are a couple of snags that can ruin the party.

A great opportunity to review Doctor Who… and learn English

Episodes from the first ten seasons of Doctor Who on Prime Video They are only available in the original version subtitled in Spanish (VOSE).even though all of them were duly dubbed at the time.

This may put off many who do not want to spend time reading subtitles, especially since Pluto TV They are available with dubbing in Spanish.

Another drawback, and this is shared by both services, is that Seasons between 11 and 13 are still missingcorresponding to the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittakerso it is completely useless for us to keep up with Doctor Who.

In any case, it is good to have the series on another channel to be able to enjoy the adventures of four of the modern doctors, let’s see if the people of Prime Video can solve the little problem of dubbing. Remember that the Disney+ specials will arrive from November 25.