Halloween may have already passed, but terror does not leave Prime Video in November, and tomorrow it arrives with an Iberian flavor.

Although the bulk of the horror campaign for 2023 has already passed, we still have some premieres of the genre to entertain lovers of creepy, overwhelming and paranormal stories. Prime Video is preparing the premiere of a Spanish series that embraces those ideals: Romancero.

Tomas Pena (Muchachada Nui) directs this new Spanish Prime Video series that has a script by Fernando Navarro (Bajocero, Verónica).

Romancero is a horror thriller with multiple supernatural elements from both Spanish folklore and popular imagination throughout the globe: from witches to demons.

Sasha Cocola and Elena Matic They lead the cast of this new Spanish series. They accompany them Ricardo Gómez, Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta, Guillermo Toledo, Julieta Cardinali, Malcolm Sitté, María Córdoba and Chemi Hitos.

Spanish horror returns to Prime Video

The synopsis of Romancero details the escape of two helpless young people on an atrocious night where the most sordid evils of the real world, and that of nightmares, come together.

“Cornelia (Matic) is a girl whose childhood has been stolen. Jordan (Cocola) is not a boy, nor is he a man. They are two helpless young people who escape from the forces of the law, from powerful supernatural creatures and from each other. themselves.

Romancero is the story of this escape, of the pursued and the pursuers, framed in a desert and cruel Andalusia, as real as it is mythical, during a nightmarish night plagued by demons, witches and blood drinkers.”

Horror continues to be one of the leading genres in Spain, both for films and series. With 30 coins, Alex de la Iglesiaplaying on HBO Max, Romancero is both a counterproposal to Prime Video and an opportunity for fans to have not one, but two terrifying series in progress.

It will be tomorrow, Friday, November 3when Romancero begins its journey in the Prime Video catalog, joining successful Spanish series such as Sin Limits or A Private Affair.