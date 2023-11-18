The director teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to criticize the failed US health system.

If you are one of those who likes to spend their weekends enjoying a good action movie on the couch and eating popcorn, you will be happy to know that Amazon Prime Video has just launched include director Michael Bay’s latest film in its catalog which, of course, does not lack action, explosions and car races.

If you want to search for it among the many titles that the platform has, you just have to enter its name Ambulance: Escape Plan, the film that Bay released in 2022 as his way of criticizing the failed health system in the United States. And for this it had Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the leading roles.

The film tells the story of Will Sharp, a United States Army veteran. Desperate for not being able to pay his sick wife’s medical bills, he embarks on a suicide mission with his brother, Danny Sharp, to try to rob a major bank and thus be able to get the money they need.

However, although Danny’s plan seemed perfectly structured, A setback causes the robbery to not go as they expected. and the two brothers will end up fleeing from the authorities in an Ambulance that will take them at full speed through the streets of Los Angeles.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II returns to Aquaman 2

At the time of the premiere of Ambulance: Escape Plan, the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was already known throughout the world for having given life to the villain of Aquaman, the dangerous Black Manta, a role that he will reprise in the sequel to James Wan’s film in which this time, he will have to face Arthur Curry and his brother.

On the other hand, Michael Bay has not yet announced what his next project will besince now it seems to be focused on the production of the Jack Ryan series, which can also be seen on Amazon Prime Video.