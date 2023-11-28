Memento Mori keeps the pulse in the Prime Video series ranking and leaves us with a very special additional chapter to celebrate it.

The Spanish thriller is giving a lot of play among the series that come to streaming platforms: this year, for example, we have had hits like The Purple Network, in Atresplayer PremiumMoney Heist awaits us: Berlin, in Netflix and we also enjoyed the series at hand now, Memento Mori, in Prime Video.

The series based on the novel by César Pérez Gellida It arrived in the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform at the end of October and, a month later, it remains among the most viewed content on Prime Video.

Yon González, Manuela Vellés, Francisco Ortiz, Juan Echanove, Celia Bermejo, Fernando Soto, Juan Fernández, Olivia Baglivi, Carlota Baró and Rebeca Sala make up the cast of Memento Mori, a series seen by more than 2 million viewers.

To celebrate the success of Memento Mori, Prime Video has added an additional episode to the catalog that serves as the making of the serie, with interviews and behind-the-scenes looks, plus previously unreleased material. All of this narrated by César Pérez Gellida.

What is Memento Mori about?

The last great Spanish series of Prime Video It is the adaptation of the first novel by Verses, songs and pieces of meatthe trilogy of thrillers by César Pérez Gellida, which complete Day of wrath y It is finished.

Follow the story of a murderer on the run and the police officer who tries to hunt him down in a fast-paced duel where life and death lurk around every corner.

With this special episode, Prime Video offers us to explore the bowels of the series to see how the intricate world of Memento Mori is built down to the smallest detail.

Furthermore, the good performance of the series makes it very likely that Amazon will want to complete the trilogy with adaptations, in the same way that Paco Cabezas is doing with The Gypsy Bride and The Purple Network at Atresplayer. Do you think we will see adaptations of Dies irae and Consummatum est to culminate the Memento Mori trilogy?