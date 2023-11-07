Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, the video game based on the superhero series and comic, is free for Prime Gaming subscribers starting November 14.

Invincible is once again the fashionable series after the premiere of the second season on Amazon Prime Video last week. Based on the comic Robert Kirkman (2003-2018), is considered one of the best superhero series.

This year, accompanying the premiere of the second season, the first video games based on Invincible have begun to be announced. On the one hand there is Invincible: Guarding the Globe, a mobile RPG made by Ubisoft Barcelona.

Before that RPG arrives, November 14a game starring Atom Eve will be released: it is a mix of visual novel and turn-based RPG… which you can get for free if you are a subscriber of Amazon Prime Gaming.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will be free with Prime Gaming from November 14 to 21

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original superhero game based on this universe, published by Skybound Games. The protagonist is the superheroine Atom Eve, and the player will have to make decisions in a unique story created expressly for the video game.

It is, fundamentally, a visual novelbut with a style of turn-based combat in which to develop the powers of Atom Eve, and with music by the Canadian electro pop duo Milk & Bone, produced by Skybound Music, a new music label from Skybound Entertainment.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve can be obtained free since its launch November 14 until a week later, November 21.

It is an additional benefit to Prime Gaming’s games of the month in November, which include Rage 2: Deluxe Edition (now available), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, or Atari classics such as Centipede or Black Widow in a “recharged” version, among others.

Invincible It began its second season last week and will continue to receive new weekly episodes every Wednesday, with a much larger cast of heroes and villains, and promising that the wait for the third season will be shorter.