At the beginning of the year, Kawasaki presented the new Ninja ZX-4R 2023, the only sports car from 400 cc with a four-cylinder in-line engine which, in its most performing version, manages to deliver 80 CV. The heart of the motorcycle is an engine 4 cylinders in lineliquid-cooled, 399 cc, with double overhead camshaft distribution (DOHC) and capable of reaching speeds above 15,000 rpm. Based on the technology of Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX series, it is capable of delivering a maximum power of 77 HP, which becomes 80 with pressurized airbox.

Equipped with the system Ram Air by Kawasaki, which increases the air flow rate to improve engine performance. The air intake is located in the center of the fairing, while the Ram Air ducts are located on the left side of the fork, highlighted by the “Ram Air” lettering embossed on the inside of the fairing.

In terms of chassis, the frame is inspired by some elements and the design of the Ninja ZX-10RR: it is a high-strength steel trellis, combined with a long-type curved swingarm. The front fork is one Showa SFF-BP (the Ninja ZX-4SE and Ninja ZX-4RR are equipped with a preload adjustment mechanism), while the rear is equipped with a back-link horizontal rear suspension system that offers the same progressive characteristics that we find on the ZX-10R. Instead, the Ninja ZX-4RR version features the same type of rear shock Showa BFRC-lite of the Ninja ZX-10R.

For all the features, however, we refer you to our presentation article, to find out how it goes here’s our test on the track!

