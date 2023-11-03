Within the Garmin catalog there are many very good watches, several of them among the best sellers, especially in the entry and mid-range range with the Forerunners, although within the high range is where the most sought after and desired are, although Due to their high price, they are out of reach of the general public.

Having said that, When there are offers it is worth thinking about, and now there is one on the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Solar, the top model of allwhich from 949 euros has dropped to 879 euros on Amazon, close to its lowest historical price.

There is another store that has opened its particular price war against the online commerce giant, going a little further, so it sells the same watch for only 755 euros, a cheaper alternative if possible to have what we could right now classify as the best running and multisport watch in the world.

Whichever one you choose, what is clear is that the savings are more than considerable in exchange for a model that has a long way to go and that can give you very good years as a companion and assistant when doing sports.

Its main feature, which clearly makes the difference, is that it has solar chargingso you can stretch the battery life practically indefinitely if you expose it to the sun enough on a daily basis, for example when training outdoors.

Flashlight, always-on display and premium sports apps

As a GPS sports watch, the Fenix ​​7X Pro Solar has practically it all, with dozens of quantifiable activities, from running to swimming, climbing or hiking.

It is in running where it does the most, and it is that, for example, it has PacePro and Garmin Coach to collect all the existing and future data on pace, stride, heart rate and VO2 Max and process it to give personalized advice and training.

In practice it is almost like having a trainer for you who measures how fit you are.how long it will take you to recover and at what level of intensity you should train each day, something that, in addition to running sessions, works in other sports applications, such as cycling.

In addition, it has an LED flashlight to guide you in the dark and a screen that consumes the minimum amount of energy, and it is touch-sensitive, although you can also operate it with the physical buttons.

For the price it has right now, it is a safe investment, especially if you like to exercise outdoors, in the mountains and you want to be sure that your watch is not going to run out of battery every 2-3 days as is more or less. less common in the sector.

