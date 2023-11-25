Suara.com – Samsung has just introduced the newest portable projector in its family, namely the Samsung Freestyle 2. This new device offers a unique and immersive viewing experience for its users.

Having an adjustable screen size ranging from 30 to 100 inches, the Samsung Freestyle 2 can be used anywhere, whether on the wall, ceiling or even on the floor.

This projector is also equipped with Auto Keystone and Auto Focus technology which can adjust the image automatically, so you can enjoy clear and sharp images wherever you are.

Apart from that, the Samsung Freestyle 2 is also equipped with 360 degree speakers which produce clear and booming sound.

This projector also has a built-in battery that can last up to 2 hours, so you can watch your favorite movies or TV shows without worrying about running out of power.

Here are some of the main features of the Samsung Freestyle 2 that you can consider before deciding to buy it.

Portable projector that can be played anywhereAdjustable screen size from 30 inches to 100 inchesAuto keystone and autofocus technology360 degree speakerInternal battery that lasts up to 2 hours

For price, the Samsung Freestyle 2 comes in two variants, namely the Samsung Freestyle 2 (SP-LSP3B) which is sold for IDR 12,999,000. The second variant is the Samsung Freestyle 2 (SP-LSP3NC) for IDR 13,999,000.