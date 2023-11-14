The price of the E-Class All-Terrain is known. And no, it is not a bargain, but you will get money back if you pay with a 100,000 euro note.

Soberly considered, it is the best alternative to an SUV or crossover: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. Just like the Audi A6 Allroad, this is a chic German station wagon that has been slightly upgraded and equipped with a more powerful engine and more luxurious equipment.

The car was unveiled at the IAA 2023 in Munich, where we were able to see the car in real life. Naturally, the success of the car depends on the prices that have to be paid to enjoy the pleasures of such an upgraded E-wagon.

Price E-Class All-Terrain

As the headline indicates, we start by revealing the price of the E-Class AllTerain. The starting price is 83.880 euro. Yes, 83,880 for an entry-level car with a four-cylinder. Before you get into the vitriol-filled keyboard, it’s not just any four-cylinder. For those 83,880 euros you get the E300de All-Terrain.

E300de

It is the first time that customers can opt for a plug-in hybrid with the All-Terrain models. The E300de is a combination of a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. Together, this combination delivers a system power of 292 hp and a system torque of 700 Nm.

This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 213 km/h. That must be a limited one, but we just wonder why exactly at that specific speed.

E450

Then the E450. That is the chic variant with only a petrol engine. It is immediately one of the most beautiful engines that Mercedes-Benz builds: a 3.0 inline six with turbo, good for 381 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and you can reach a top speed of 250 km/h, also limited. The price for the E-Class All-Terrain with this engine: 117.675 euro.

And now we have arrived at the ‘competitors’ section. That’s a difficult one, because the car is unique. A plug-in hybrid with a diesel engine is already a special combination. That actually doesn’t happen. And especially in this class. The class consisted of the Audi A6 Allroad and the Volvo V90 Cross Country, but both cars are no longer delivered in the Netherlands.

