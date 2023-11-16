The price of the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric is known: what do you have to pay for this ideal car?

One of the highlights of the IAA 2023 was the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric. Not so much because the car sets new standards on paper or because we hang posters of it on the wall.

No, because it could be the first truly realistic electric car for many people. And this sounds crazy, but it is very nice that the ‘electrical’ aspect is not so obvious.

It is not a crossover or a crazy styled hatchback, but just a neat C-segment station wagon that happens to be fully electric.

Price Astra Sports Tourer Electric

A lot depends on the price of a car these days. Cars are currently insanely expensive or simply unaffordable. What about the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric? The price of the regular Opel Astra Electric was already known, now we have the prices of the Sports Tourer for you!

Let’s get straight to the point: the price of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is… 41.999 euro! This applies to an electric motor with 156 hp and 270 Nm, which makes a limited top speed of 170 km/h possible. The sprint from 0-100 k/h is completed in 9.3 seconds. The battery pack has a capacity of 54 kWh, which allows you to reach 400 km on a fresh charge.

Where you used to have many equipment levels, it is now limited. You can choose from a basic version that is very complete according to Opel Netherlands, or a more luxurious and sportier GS.

Competition

Now that the price of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is known, we will briefly compare it with the prices of the competition. There are only a few electric station wagons left at the moment.

They all have a range of about 400 km in this case. In terms of prices, the Nio and especially the Porsche are pure nonsense and serve for entertainment (and to fill the list below).

The main competitor is the Peugeot e-308 SW. After all, underneath it is largely an identical car. The Opel is cheaper than the Peugeot. It is not the cheapest station EV, that is still the MG 5.

MG 5 Electric Long Range Comfort | € 38.885

Peugeot e-308 SW Aluure | € 44.885

Nio ET5 Touring | € 63.900

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo | € 99.500

