Suara.com – Ahead of its release at the end of November 2023, detailed prices and specifications for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G are now starting to be revealed. This device is believed to be priced cheaper when compared to Samsung products.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, the newest foldable cellphone from Tecno Mobile, will be released globally at the end of 2023. Indonesia is certain to be the first country to try out this device.

The first release of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in Indonesia will be held on November 28 2023. This device is Tecno Mobile’s flagship which will be released at the end of next year.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications

OS: Android 13, HiOS 13.5

Chipset: Mediatek MT6893 Dimensity 8050 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G77 MC9

RAM: 8 GB

Internal Memory: 256 GB

Display: 6.9 inch LTPO AMOLED, 1080 x 2640 pixels, 120 Hz; 1.32 inch AMOLED cover screen

Main camera: 64 MP, f/1.8 (25 mm, wide) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.5 (wide)

Battery: 4,000 mAh (45 W)

Konektivitas: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Jaringan: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Unfolded Dimensions: 171.7 x 74.1 x 7 mm

Folded Dimensions: 88.8 x 74.1 x 15 mm

Weight: 194 g

Warna: Iconic Black, Mystic Dawn

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be a foldable cellphone that is quite competitive in its class. This device has a large and sharp main screen, with a high refresh rate. The camera is also quite capable, with a 64 MP main lens.

Apart from that, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is also powered by a fast MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, and has a large battery with fast charging.

Even though it hasn’t been released yet, the price of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is said to be IDR 9 million. This price is much cheaper when compared to folding cellphones from the Samsung family.