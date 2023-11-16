Milk illustration. (Pixabay)

Himedik.com – So far, milk is known as a source of calcium to maintain healthy bones. But in fact, relying on milk alone to avoid osteoporosis is actually not enough.

Orthopedic specialist Dr. Yoshi Pratama, Sp.OT (K)., said that just one glass of milk per day is actually not enough to meet the calcium needs for bones.

However, don’t drink too much milk per day because there is a risk of obesity due to the fat content in it too. That’s why, he advised to consume other foods that also contain calcium.

“Everyone says you should just drink milk because it is linked to calcium, but you don’t have to drink five glasses a day either. Because if you have too much you will actually get fat because you overdo it,” said Dr. Yoshi in a media meeting with Pondok Indah Hospital (RSPI) Jakarta. , Monday (30/10/2023).

Apart from that, he continued, you can take calcium supplements and vitamin D which are useful for bone health. He explained that the calcium requirement per day for adults is 1000 mg, whereas the calcium content per glass of milk is only around 200 mg.

“So instead of having to drink five glasses of milk every day and gaining weight, we can just try supplements,” he suggested.

You can also rely on foods that are sources of calcium. However, you also need to pay attention to the cooking process so that the nutrients are not reduced too much.

Quoted from Alodokter, the following are examples of foods that contain calcium:

1. Yogurt

All types of yogurt, especially low-fat ones, are a good source of calcium for the body. In 1 cup or the equivalent of 250 grams of yoghurt, it contains approximately 260 mg of calcium. This amount can fulfill around 25 percent of an adult’s daily calcium needs.

2. Cheese

Almost all types of cheese are high calcium foods. However, compared to other cheeses, the calcium content in parmesan cheese is generally higher. In 30 grams of parmesan cheese, there is around 330 mg of calcium or the equivalent of 33 percent of the recommended daily calcium intake for adults.

3. Green vegetables

Spinach, radishes, mustard greens, broccoli and bok choy are green vegetables that contain lots of calcium. For example, 1 cup of cooked spinach contains 268 calcium or around 21 percent of the daily calcium requirement.