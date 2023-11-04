loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always defended Palestine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said only those with “hard hearts” could calmly view events in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has continued air and ground attacks for nearly four weeks.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Putin warned that tragic events could be used to instigate violence and therefore we needed to stay away from emotions.

“It’s very easy to throw sparks, very easy. With the horror that happened there, it was easy to do. … When you see the suffering and the children covered in blood, your hands clench into fists and tears come to your eyes. This is “reaction from any normal person. If there is no reaction like that, it means that person has no heart, it is made of stone,” he stressed, as reported by Anadolu.

In addition to the large loss of life, most of whom are women and children, and displacement, Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave. International calls for a ceasefire have so far been ignored by Tel Aviv.

Commenting on civil unrest on October 29 at the airport of Russia’s central Dagestan administrative region of Makhachkala, Putin said attacks on Jews returning from Israel could not help Palestinians.

“We must respond to all these incidents clearly, understanding where the roots of the crime are, where they come from,” he stressed.

The Russian president also claimed that weapons supplied to Kyiv turned up in the Middle East because of corruption in Ukraine. “Now they say weapons from Ukraine are appearing in the Middle East. Of course because they (Ukraine) sold them. Including to the Taliban. And from there the weapons spread everywhere,” he said.

