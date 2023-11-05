loading…

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for an end to the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for an “immediate cessation of the destructive war.” This was expressed in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Abbas also stressed the need for “rapid provision of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, food, water, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip.”

Blinken met with Abbas in Ramallah, amid escalating settler violence in the West Bank following Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7.

“We meet once again under very difficult circumstances, and there are no words to describe the genocide and destruction that the Palestinian people in Gaza are experiencing at the hands of the Israeli war machine, without regard for international law,” Abbas told Blinken, per WAFA.

The two met twice in Jordan during Blinken’s trip to the region last month, following Hamas attacks.

According to WAFA’s report on the meeting, Abbas “questioned how anyone could remain silent regarding the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including four thousand children, and tens of thousands of injured people, along with the destruction of peaceful units, infrastructure, hospitals, shelter, etc. and a water tank.”

He also warned against the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem, and firmly rejected such actions.

The escalation of settler violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem “is no less heinous, with killings and attacks on land, people, and holy places by Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers, who commit crimes of ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and embezzlement of funds.” Palestinian people’s funds,” Abbas told Blinken.

At least 150 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health – a number close to the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank in all of 2022.