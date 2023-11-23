Suara.com – The determination of suspect Firli Bahuri in the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo opened a new chapter for anti-corruption agencies.

Even so, the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata said that his institution was not embarrassed even though Firli Bahuri had been named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya.

Responding to this, former KPK leader Abraham Samad and former anti-corruption agency investigator Novel Baswedan assessed that this would set a bad precedent for the KPK.

Apart from these two reports, the following is a selection of articles from the Suara.com editorial team regarding the case of determining the suspect, Firli Bahuri, on Thursday (23/11/2023).

1. Firli Bahuri is still working at the KPK after becoming a suspect, even still taking part in meetings!

Firli Bahuri is still working at the Corruption Eradication Commission after becoming a suspect, even still taking part in meetings!

After officially becoming a suspect in the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), Firli Bahuri apparently still actively serves as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). As usual, Firli Bahuri remained in the office until attending the meeting today.

This statement was made by Corruption Eradication Commission Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata when holding a press conference regarding Filri’s designation as a suspect at Polda Metro Jaya.

2. Firli Bahuri is the suspect, Abraham Samad and former KPK employee Cukur Bald

Former KPK Chairman Abraham Samad cut his hair while holding an action related to the naming of the suspect as KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri at the KPK's Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

An activist wears a mask when holding an action related to the determination of the suspect as KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

This action was held as support for the police to continue to uncover cases related to alleged extortion by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

3. Firli Bahuri, the suspect, Alexander Marwata, emphasized that the KPK is not ashamed

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata (left) and Head of the KPK Public Relations Bureau Yuyul Andriati Iskak (right) at the KPK Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata (left) and Head of the KPK Public Relations Bureau Yuyul Andriati Iskak (right) at the KPK Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Alexander Marwata said that the KPK was not embarrassed even though Filri Bahuri had been named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya.

4. Not only is KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri also considered to be embarrassed by Commission III.

Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri.

Chairman of Commission III DPR RI Bambang Wuryanto or Bambang Pacul admitted that he was saddened by the determination of the suspect as KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri.

“Of course we are grieving, I remember, when I was in high school, reading the book Robohnya Surau Kami, the title,” said Bambang at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

5. President Jokowi asked not to pretend, immediately fire Firli Bahuri

President Joko Widodo (right) shakes hands with KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri (left) after the inauguration ceremony for the KPK Leadership and Supervisory Board at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (20/12).

Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Filri Bahuri was urged to be immediately detained, after being officially named a suspect in alleged extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was also asked to immediately dismiss Filri.

This request was conveyed by a researcher at the Anti-Corruption Study Center (Waksi) at Mulawarman University, Herdiansyah Hamzah, because he was concerned that Filri Bahuri would run away or lose evidence.

