Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh. Photo/SIndonews/Andika HM

RIYADH – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at the location of the Arab-Islamic Summit (KTT) to unite steps and agreements to stop the war in Gaza.

Jokowi arrived at the King Abdul Aziz Convention Center on Saturday (11/11/2023) at 11.45 local time. He was welcomed by officials and will give an official statement at the summit to voice support for the Palestinian people.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the leaders of 22 Arab countries, who will meet in an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council, to consult, coordinate and discuss ways to confront the ongoing escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Some of the agreements that are predicted to result in the Arab-Islamic Summit are political pressure on the US government to reach a ceasefire, and to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. The reason is, there is no ceasefire agenda from Israel or the US.

In addition, the conference will also produce a declaration to increase humanitarian assistance and medical access to war victims in Gaza. Both Arab and Muslim countries will reject Israel’s plan to move Gazans to Egypt.

In fact, the Arab and Islamic Summit is an effort for Arab and Islamic countries to form a force so that their voices are heard by the international community.

