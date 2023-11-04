loading…

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Gaza must become part of a Palestinian state. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says Gaza must become part of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state after the Israel-Hamas war ends. Ankara will not support any plan that “gradually erases Palestinians” from history.

Turkey, which has sharply increased its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which is not seen as a terrorist organization, unlike the US, Britain and other countries in the world. West. Türkiye has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to establish a system to guarantee a ceasefire.

Speaking to journalists on a flight home from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan repeated his criticism of Western countries for their support of Israel, and said Ankara’s confidence in the European Union had been “deeply shaken”.

“After everything that happened is over, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful territory that is part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with the 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan on Saturday was quoted by the station as saying. Haberturk Television.

“We will support a formula that will bring peace and tranquility to the region. We will not support plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from history.”

He also said his intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin was in touch with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but added that he would not consider Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who Erdogan says is the sole perpetrator of the situation in Gaza – as the culprit. partner.

“Netanyahu can no longer be considered our match. “We have removed it, expelled it,” he said. “But if not, no one can break ties completely, especially in international diplomacy,” he said as quoted by Haberturk.

Before the Israel-Hamas war, Turkey sought to improve relations with Israel after years of strife.

Erdogan added that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November, and he would attend an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh this month to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said Turkey would support any initiative to ensure that Israel was held accountable for what he called war crimes and human rights violations, and failure to do so would erode trust in the global system.

(ahm)